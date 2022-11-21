Song Kang showed up at the opening event of an Italian perfume looking like a million bucks. Netizens can't get over how handsome and elegant he looks as he poses and waves for the cameras. Many called him a prince and gushed over how good he looked in a black suit with a white shirt underneath, at Acqua di Parma's opening event. Sweet Home: Netflix Renews Popular Korean Drama for Two More Seasons.

View Pics Here:

Netizens are head over heels for actor #SongKang's handsome visuals at his attendance to Italian perfume brand 'Acqua di Parma' opening eventhttps://t.co/SkSUD2Dt0L — allkpop (@allkpop) November 21, 2022

