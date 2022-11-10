Park Eun Bin took off to Singapore for her fan meet and fans gathered at the airport to wish her luck and say goodbye. She was dressed in a long sleeved cropped black jacket, black baggy shorts, knee high socks and heels, and paired it off with a luxury bag. She smiled wide and posed for photos as she said goodbye to her fans. Extraordinary Attorney Woo: Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae-Oh Showcase Their Adorable Off-Screen Chemistry in This BTS Video.

