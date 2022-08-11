Park Eun Bin and Kang Tae-oh who play Woo Young Yoo and Lee Junho in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, are known for their adorable on-screen chemistry. But the actors definitely seem to have a very sweet friendship off-screen as well, which can be seen in a recent behind the scenes video. The two practice their scenes for Extraordinary Attorney Woo and goof around with other cast members on set. Extraordinary Attorney Woo Star Park Eun Bin To Display Her Dulcet Vocals for Drama’s OST ‘Jeju Island Blue Night’.

