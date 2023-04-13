Celebrities has to get through a lot on daily basis. It can be a picture, a statement or a claim that can disrupt their reputation. Now a picture of BLACKPINK's Rose surfing the net and it shows she is at a party surfing with her acquaintances. But claims are that she was using cocaine. Well, her agency assured to take some serious measure against the rumour. BLACKPINK’s Rose Looks Chic in Light Casuals As She Poses in Style in Recent Instagram Post; View Pics.

Check The Tweet Here:

YG Entertainment announces that they will be taking legal action against those spreading intentional lies claiming that #BLACKPINK’s #ROSÉ was using cocaine in a photo with friends. 🔗: https://t.co/c7bc1Sgwl8 pic.twitter.com/B928cgylBs — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 13, 2023

