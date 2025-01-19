"Apate Apate, Apate Apate" you've likely heard this while scrolling through social media, even if you don't follow K-Pop. Well, that's the power of good music. Global sensation BLACKPINK's member Rose and Bruno Mar's latest track, "APT", has gone viral globally for all the good reasons. The song has not only created a buzz about Korea's drinking game but also sparked a wave of trends that have taken social media by storm. The latest to hop on it is Indian television actress Benaf Dadachandji and her daughter Ivana. In a video shared by the actress, the mother-daughter duo can be seen singing the chart-topping track in their own cute way, leaving us in awe of them. In the video, Benaf plays the keyboard while her little one takes the lead with the vocals, and the end result will surely leave your heart melted. BLACKPINK Rose and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ Creates History, Becomes Fastest K-Pop Music Video To Surpass 900 Million Views on YouTube!.

Benaf Dadachandji and Her Daughter Ivana Sing Rose-Bruno Mars’ Song ‘APT’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benaf D (@benafd)

