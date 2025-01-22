Valentine’s Day 2025 is a month away. While some have begun preparing for the celebrations, others have been awaiting the Skims Valentine’s Day line. Now, Kim Kardashian’s Skims has unveiled its annual Valentine’s Day collection, featuring BLACKPINK’s Rose as the face of the campaign. The limited-edition styles will include over 100 thoughtfully designed intimates, pyjamas, clothing, lingerie, and loungewear. In the campaign, Rose stuns in a romantic printed slip dress, a boxer set, a lace-trimmed pyjama set, and cute intimates from the collection. View BLACKPINK Rose’s pictures and video below. BLACKPINK Rose and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ Creates History, Becomes Fastest K-Pop Music Video To Surpass 900 Million Views on YouTube!

BLACKPINK’s Rose in Valentine’s Day 2025 Campaign

BLACKPINK’s Rose Looks Cute and Flirty

BLACKPINK’s Rose Stuns in Intimate Wear

