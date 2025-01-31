"Apatu apatu, apatu, apatu" It's been three months, but we just can't stop humming the lines in our minds. The music video for BLACKPINK Rose and Bruno Mars' viral hit "APT" has surpassed one billion views on YouTube! K-pop fans on Friday (January 31) noticed that the song has completed the milestone just four months after its release on October 18, 2024. This makes it the fastest K-Pop video to achieve the feat. The record-making achievement just comes days after the track completed 1 Billion streams on Spotify. Rose released "APT" as a part of her debut studio album, "Rosie" BLACKPINK Rose and Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ Creates History, Becomes Fastest K-Pop Music Video To Surpass 900 Million Views on YouTube!.

BLACKPINK Rose-Bruno Mars’ ‘APT’ Crosses 1 Billion Views on YouTube

‘APT.’ by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars has surpassed 1 BILLION views on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/PjDhPiUU73 — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 31, 2025

Not a K-Pop Fan? Turn Into One by Watching ‘APT’ MV Here:

