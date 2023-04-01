Red Velvet had their fourth concert called R to V in Seoul where they treated fans with some sexy dance breaks and outstanding performances. All five members of the girl group outperformed in this two-days concert event and fans were in treat for some energetic fire power performance. BTS’ Jungkook Makes ‘Calvin Klein’ Trend Worldwide Amidst Rumours of Singer’s Collab With Brand!

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Red Velvet Surprised Fans With 2 Sexy AF Dance Breaks At Their 4th Concert "R to V"https://t.co/hxFrKNMpWH — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) April 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)