Yeri is slated to undergo medical treatment for a slipped disc, a condition she has been bravely performing with during the group's promotions for their latest track, "Chill Kill." The singer, who has been suffering from severe back pain, disclosed this to fans after the final performance on SBS's Inkigayo. Unfortunately, fans had to witness Yeri leaving the stage immediately after the last music show performance. It was later revealed that she would not be participating in the live segment due to receiving injections for her back pain at the hospital. Red Velvet Makes a Spooky Comeback With Music Video for 'Chill Kill', Band Explores a Dark Narrative in Third Album’s Title Track.

View Yeri Health Update:

3rd Generation Female Idol Rushed To Hospital Following "Inkigayo" Performancehttps://t.co/DoZWdXodUt — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) November 27, 2023

