Rolling Stones magazine have revealed that instead of posting their September issue on the 6th. they will now be posting it on Jungkook's birthday, which is on September 1. The reason for the change in decision is that Chinese fans will be posting birthday advertisements in the magazine. Jungkook Releases ‘Inner Self’ Teasers for ‘Me, Myself and Jung Kook’ Photo-Folio.

2022 Jungkook CHINA Birthday Support #1997Leverrier: Part 3 🎸Rolling Stone Magazine - SEPTEMBER 2022 Issue Full Page Color Advertisement [First Ever] 1st Fan Support Project published on Rolling Stone Magazine Release on Jungkook’s Birthday 📅 9.1.22#Jungkook #정국 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/4AvpvkuZlY — JungkookCHINA (@Jungkook__China) August 12, 2022

