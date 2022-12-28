Song Joong-ki and Katy Louise Saunders were papped attending a wedding together. Reportedly, the marriage was speculated to be of Katy's friend or cousin. FYI, rumours has it that Song and Katy are seeing each other, however, there has been no official confirmation on the same. Jeon So Nee and Park Hyung Sik To Star in New tvN Drama ‘Youth Monthly Talk’!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by my asian beauties (@my_asian_beauties)

