It has been confirmed that Park Hyung Sik and Jeon So Nee will be starring in a drama together. The drama tells the stories of a prince who suffers from a mysterious curse, and a woman who is accused of murdering her family. Park Hyung Sik will play the lonely prince, Lee Hwan. While Jeon So Nee will play Min Jae Yi who chases the truth to clear her name. 7 K-Dramas That Are Perfect To Binge-Watch During The Holidays.

View More Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)