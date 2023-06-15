In an exclusive report by Pop Base, singer/actor Im Si-wan has secured lead role in the upcoming season 2 of Squid Game. The news comes after director and writer Hwang Dong Hyuk previously confirmed the return of Lee Jung Jae and Lee Byung Hun as the lead characters in the highly acclaimed series. While details surrounding the storyline and plot of season 2 remain tightly under wraps, the anticipation continues to build among fans. Squid Game Season 2 Officially Greenlit at Netflix; Makers Tease Gong Yoo's Return.

