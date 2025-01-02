Is Squid Game Season 3 releasing in June 2025? A teaser video, which was inadvertently leaked, has sparked widespread speculation about the highly anticipated release date. Published on Netflix Korea's YouTube channel, the video featured the iconic Young-Hee robot facing off against a new robotic adversary, Chul-Soo. Titled "Squid Game Season 3 2025 Release," the video’s description boldly stated June 27, 2025, premiere date (in Korean). While the video has since been set to private, many fans quickly captured screenshots and shared them across social media. Meanwhile, Squid Game Season 2, which debuted on December 26, 2024, topped the charts in 92 countries. Did Park Sung Hoon Really Upload Explicit ‘Squid Game 2’ Poster on His IG by Mistake? BH Entertainment Offers Clarity on Actor’s Earlier Apology.

'Squid Game Season 3' Arriving in June 2025?

'Squid Game Season 3' Release Date?

Netflix accidentally reveals that the final season of ‘SQUID GAME’ releases on June 27. pic.twitter.com/3gswYQpoqf — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) January 1, 2025

June 2025 It Is?

GUY THIS COMMENT CLAIMING THAT SQUID GAME SEASON 3 WILL RELEASE JUNE 27TH Thank to Netflix Korea uploaded it by accident and the video was deleted#SquidGame2 #SquidGame #SquidGameSeason2 #SquidGame3 pic.twitter.com/Eusy8pDTfm — Kirbpoyo3 (@kirbpoyo3poyo) January 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)