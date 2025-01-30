Netflix has officially confirmed the release date for the much-anticipated Squid Game Season 3, set to premiere on the streaming giant on June 27, 2025. Along with the announcement, a fresh poster for the season has been unveiled, teasing the thrilling conclusion to the Korean survival drama. Squid Game 3 will be the final chapter, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. Lee Jung-Jae returns as Seong Gi-hun, aiming to end the deadly dystopian games. Additionally, new faces will be introduced, promising even more twists and high-stakes drama that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. ‘Squid Game Season 3’ Release Date Leaked? Netflix Accidentally Reveals When Korean Series Finale Will Premiere on Streaming – Find Out!

'Squid Game Season 3' Release Date Announced

Press ⭕ for the final round. Watch Squid Game Season 3 on 27 June. #NextOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/SwdBVLB83f — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 30, 2025

