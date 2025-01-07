No matter how organised a shoot is or how efficient the continuity team may be, some bloopers inevitably slip through into the final cut of a movie or show. A prime example of this is the infamous Barista coffee cup that mysteriously appeared in the final season of Game of Thrones. Similarly, an eagle-eyed viewer recently spotted a glaring mistake in the final episode of Netflix’s Korean series Squid Game Season 2. In a scene from Episode 7, which features the chaotic player room riot where Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and his allies revolt against the game employees using their captured weapons, a cameraman accidentally appears in the frame while filming the violent fracas (caught at 22.39 timestamp of the episode). Thanos in ‘Squid Game’ Season 2: Everything About Choi Seung-hyun (TOP)’s Character, His Casting Controversy and Another Rapper Who Almost Got the Part.

Cameraman Caught in Frame in 'Squid Game' S2 Finale

Lmaooooooo squid game got exposed pic.twitter.com/k5JOSGmcjB — Rak (@vvsrak) January 6, 2025

