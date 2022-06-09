The Korean drama Taxi Driver has been renewed for a season 2. The drama stars Lee Je-hoon, Esom and Kim Eui-sung. The drama is based on the webtoon The Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Lee Jae-jin and is about Do-gi, a taxi driver who works for Rainbow Taxi Company, he helps innocent people and mysteriously seeks revenge on criminals who get away with their wrongdoings. The finale of the drama received the fourth highest ratings in SBS history of any Friday-Saturday drama. Shooting Stars, Nevertheless, Heirs - 5 Kdrama Pick Up Lines You Can Try In Real Life.

Check tweet below:

“#TaxiDriver” Officially Announces Return With Confirmation Of Cast For 2nd Seasonhttps://t.co/6RPzFC7rsK pic.twitter.com/a919N1xJwp — Soompi (@soompi) June 9, 2022

