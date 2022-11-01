Jin recently released his new single titled "The Astronaut" in collaboration with Coldplay. He recently sat down with GQ and walked us through the 10 things that he cannot live without, including his phone, his limited edition Minions tennis bag and racket, his TinyTAN pajamas and more. The Astronaut: Jin – Coldplay’s Latest Music Single Is Soulful and Soothing!

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)