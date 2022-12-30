YG Entertainment has released the first teaser for their new girl group, which will have seven members. In the teaser, YG Entertainment titled it as their next movement and will be sharing more details about the group on January 1. The backdrop of the image is red where seven figure could be seen.

Check The Twitter Post Here:

YG releases new silhouette image teasing debut of their new girl group. More details coming this 1 January!#KoreanUpdates RZ pic.twitter.com/WXIRPoNG1p— KoreanUpdates! (@KoreanUpdates) December 30, 2022

