Korean actress, Yoon Jeong-hee who reportedly appeared in 330 films is no more. As per reports, she was suffering from Alzheimer's disease since quite a long time. She was 79 and passed away in France. May her soul RIP. Ye Hak Young, Model and Actor, Dies at 40 - Reports.

RIP Yoon Jeong-hee:

We're saddened to learn that actress Yoon Jeong-hee has passed away. She was by all accounts a screen legend and is best to known to international audiences for her powerful leading performance in Lee Chang-dong's POETRY, a film she came out of retirement for. She will be missed. pic.twitter.com/GfisxHRZj5 — Filmed in Ether (@filmedinether) January 20, 2023

