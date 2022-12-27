Ye Hak Young who is a Korean model and actor, has passed away at the age of 40 although his cause of death is unknown. He made his debut as a model in 2001 and also starred in the popular sitcom Nonstop 4, and movies such as The Cut, Like Father, Like Son and more. Kim Mi-soo Dies at 31; Korean Actress Was Known for Her Roles in Snowdrop, Hellbound.

