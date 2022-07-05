Zico is reportedly making a comeback in July! This will be the rapper's first album after being discharged from mandatory military service. Zico will release his album on July 27.

View Tweet Here:

#Zico rumored to be releasing new album at the end of the month https://t.co/wlgSI7wFZr pic.twitter.com/KJ5IqHdrfq — allkpop (@allkpop) July 5, 2022

