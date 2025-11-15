A massive fire broke out in South Korea today, November 15. According to news agency Insider Paper, the blaze erupted at the E-Land Fashion logistics center in South Korea's Cheonan City. A video of the blaze has also surfaced online. It is reported that fire authorities issued a Level 2 response and are working to extinguish the blaze. The video shows E-Land Fashion logistics center being engulfed in flames as black smoke covers the sky. North Korea Fires Multiple Short-Range Missiles Ahead of APEC Summit 2025 in South Korea, Raising Regional Tensions.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in South Korea

🚨 Massive fire broke out at the E-Land Fashion logistics center in Cheonan City, South Korea pic.twitter.com/iaFXeTfXsz — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Insider Paper), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)