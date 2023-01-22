In a video where Taylor Swift can be seen talking about her eating disorder, singer Lady Gaga had quite the kind words to share. Calling the "Anti-Hero" singer "really brave" for talking about a topic like this, Gaga seemed to agree with the points Swift laid out in the video. It looks like their friendship just continues to bloom. Lady Gaga Slays in Her Own Version of Jenna Ortega's Viral Dance From Wednesday (Watch Video).

Check Out Lady Gaga's Comment:

Lady Gaga comments on a TikTok video of Taylor Swift talking about her eating disorder: “That’s really brave everything you said 🖤 wow” pic.twitter.com/x6qXPPhW6i — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 22, 2023

