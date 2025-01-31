On January 30, Los Angeles came together for the FireAid benefit concert, hosted at both the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum. Following nearly six hours of powerful performances, Lady Gaga took the stage to close the historic event with a brand-new song she co-wrote with her fiancé, Michael Polansky. Keeping things simple, Gaga performed seated at the piano, accompanied by her band. She began with "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, sharing a heartfelt message about the strength and unity in LA despite the recent devastation. The new track, which could be called "All I Need Is Time" or "Time Is a Healer", was written specifically for FireAid. As soon as the singer sang the new melody, the crowd cheered for Gaga. ‘Wednesday Season 2’: Lady Gaga To Make a Cameo Appearance in Jenna Ortega’s Hit Netflix Series – Reports.

Lady Gaga at FireAid Concert Finale in LA

