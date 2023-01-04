NewJeans, the South Korean Band, recently joined the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK. Pop Base's twitter page officially shared the information on their page. According to Pop Base, only the K-Pop girl group BLACKPINK has ever entered the List of Top 10 of Global Spotify in history. ITZY Yuna's Favorite BLACKPINK Song Shocks Her Members.

NewJeans joins BLACKPINK as the only K-Pop girl group to enter the Top 10 of Global Spotify in history. pic.twitter.com/7SfTAUatog — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 4, 2023

