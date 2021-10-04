Blue Origin officially confirmed that William Shatner will fly on board New Shepard NS18, which takes off from Launch Site One in Texas on October 12. This is the second manned flight for New Shepard, backing the July launch with founder Jeff Bezos.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

William Shatner is officially going to space 🚀 Jeff Bezos’ @blueorigin has added the 'Star Trek' legend to the #NS18 crew, launching on Oct. 12 pic.twitter.com/MtZwjr2zGt — Fandom (@getFANDOM) October 4, 2021

