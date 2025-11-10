Blue Origin has announced that its NG-2 launch attempt will now take place on Wednesday, November 12, after bad weather and sea conditions forced a delay. The company confirmed the update in a post on X (formerly Twitter), and stated that the launch was scrubbed due to ”weather, specifically the cumulus cloud rule”. The decision was made to ensure safe launch conditions for the mission. The NG-2 mission will lift off from Launch Complex 36 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. It will send NASA’s ESCAPADE twin spacecraft to Mars. The company said, “This launch will support ESCAPADE’s science objectives as the twin spacecraft progress on their journey to the Red Planet. Also onboard is a technology demonstration from Viasat in support of NASA’s Communications Services Project.” ISRO Announces Advanced Chandrayaan-2 Data Products To Boost Understanding of Moon’s Polar Regions.

NG-2 Launch Update

NG-2 Launch Update: Our next launch attempt is no earlier than Wednesday, November 12, due to forecasted weather and sea state conditions. We worked with the FAA and range to select a launch window from 2:50 PM – 4:17 PM EST / 19:50 – 21:17 UTC. The live webcast starts at T-20… — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) November 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Blue Origin). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)