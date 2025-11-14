Blue Origin scored a major milestone with the flawless landing of its New Glenn first-stage booster after launching NASA’s ESCAPADE twin spacecraft toward Mars. The 321-foot rocket, powered by seven BE-4 engines, lifted off from Cape Canaveral and touched down autonomously on the droneship Jacklyn about nine minutes later, roughly 375 miles offshore. The achievement makes Blue Origin only the second company, after SpaceX, to recover an orbital-class booster, marking a crucial step in its push for reusable, deep-space launch capability. Jeff Bezos shared a video of the precision landing, highlighting the company’s growing presence in competitive orbital missions. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Brightens, Performs Strange Manoeuvres Near the Sun As Scientists Debunk Viral Claim of Fibonacci Pulse Signal.

LANDED IT! That was crazy! Looked like it was going to miss, but slid back into the target and pretty much hovered to the deck and nailed it! https://t.co/UJmYI7XPcm pic.twitter.com/uS19CWuuii — NSF - NASASpaceflight.com (@NASASpaceflight) November 13, 2025

