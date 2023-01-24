India rocks at the 95th Academy Awards as SS Rajamouli's RRR bagged a nomination for song 'Naatu Naatu' secured a place in the nominations in the Original Song category, the documentary All That Breathes got nominated in the Documentary Feature Film category and the Indian film The Elephant Whisperers got nominated in the Documentary Short Film Category. Director SS Rajamouli penned an emotional note thanking the entire team and fans of Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer for the Oscars nomination. India at Oscars 2023: RRR, All That Breathes, Elephant Whisperers Earn Nominations at the 95th Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli's Post After RRR Bags Oscars Nomination

