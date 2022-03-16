South Korean actress Park Ha-sun extended her support to the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing war. She donated 10 million to the NGO, Korea Food for the Hungry International (KFHI). Park Ha-sun made the donation and said, "I am sending my heart because I think we need to continuously give help to and show interest in Ukraine." BTS’ Suga and Kim Hee-sun Contribute To Help Wildfire Victims of Eastern Coast of Korea.

