BTS’ Suga and Kim Hee-sun extended their helping hands and made donations for the victims of the ongoing wildfire. Earlier, on March 4, a massive wildfire broke out on the Eastern coast of Korea. BTS’ Suga contributed 100 million on the occasion of his birthday, i.e. on March 9 and said, "I hope (my donation) will be used for residents who are suffering from the damages of the wildfire." On the other hand, Kim Hee-sun also made a donation of 100 million.

