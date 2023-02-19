Sonu Sood's Punjab De Sher and Manoj Tiwari-led Bhojpuri Dabanggs lock horns at Raipur. Bhojpuri Dabanggs clinched a comfortable victory against Punjab De Sher and also the Best Batsman award goes to Asghar Khan. CCL 2023 LIVE Streaming: Watch Punjab De Sher Vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs Celebrity Cricket League Game Online.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)