Today is the nine day of the grand Ramlila in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Due to This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Ramlila of Ayodhya will be held virtually. The grand epic was started on the evening of October 6. Doordarshan National channel will broadcast live streaming of Ayodhya's Ramlila. The live telecast of the Ayodhya Ki Ramleela starts from 7 pm to 10 pm every day online on the official YouTube Channel of Doordarshan National. It will continue till Dussehra (October 15).

Here Is The Live Streaming Link:

