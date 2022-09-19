Popular Haryanvi dancer-actress Sapna Chaudhary has surrendered at the ACJM court in Lucknow on Monday (September 19). Reportedly, the court had issued a non-bailable warrant against her in a cheating case, following which she appeared before the court today. To note in 2019, a case was registered against Chaudhary on charges of breach of trust and fraud. Sapna Chaudhary Faces Arrest Warrant; Former Bigg Boss Contestant to Be Produced Before Lucknow’s ACJM Court.

Sapna Choudhary Surrenders:

View Tweet:

लखनऊ पैसा लेकर शो कैंसिल करने के मामले में सपना चौधरी ने लखनऊ कोर्ट में किया सरेंडर कोर्ट ने सपना चौधरी के खिलाफ जारी किया था NBW कोर्ट ने वारंट रिकॉल कर सपना चौधरी को केस में सुनवाई में पेश होने की ताकीद कर रिहा किया ACJM की कोर्ट से जारी हुआ था सपना चौधरी के खिलाफ NBW — Hemendra Tripathi🚩 (@hemendra_tri) September 19, 2022

