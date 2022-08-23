An FIR was filed against Sapna Chaudhary on October 13, 2018, at Ashiana Police Station after she allegedly didn’t perform at an event after being paid. The former Bigg Boss contestant also failed to appear in court on Monday and nor any exemption plea was filed by her lawyer. As per ANI, an arrest warrant has been issued against the Haryanvi singer-dancer and will soon be produced before Lucknow's ACJM court.

Sapna Chaudhary Case

