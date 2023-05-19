Indian stars are really slaying it at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival 2023! From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Vijay Varma, desi celebs are indeed making our country proud at the global event. Having said that, meet Haryanvi singer and Bigg Boss fame, Sapna Choudhary, who also walked the Cannes red carpet in a blush pink indo-western couture. In the viral pics, the sensational star can be seen posing and doing namaste. Cannes 2023 Funny Memes on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Metallic Gown Go Viral, Check Hilarious Reactions From Netizens.

Sapna Choudhary at Cannes 2023:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@sapnachoudharyfandom)

Sapna Choudhary Does a Namaste:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary23)

