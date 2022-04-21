Derek Hennen is an Entomologist and Myriapodologist. The scientist, who is also a big fan of Taylor Swift’s music, has named a new species after her. He has named this new species from Tennessee as ‘Nannaria Swiftae’.

New Millipede Species Named After Taylor Swift

Scientist @DerekHennen has named a new millipede species after Taylor Swift: “This new millipede species is Nannaria swiftae: I named it after @TaylorSwift13! I'm a big fan of her music, so I wanted to show my appreciation by naming this new species from Tennessee after her.” pic.twitter.com/jT7Tu0JgCl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 20, 2022

‘Nannaria Swiftae’

It is a GREAT week to be in the millipede fandom--we described 17 new twisted claw millipedes, including one named after Taylor Swift! https://t.co/y3TgKk3C3Z — DearMillipede (@DearMillipede) April 20, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)