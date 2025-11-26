Police in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, found themselves in an unusual pursuit recently after a 375-pound black bear clambered onto the brightly painted roof of Ripley’s Motion Blaster on Parkway. The bear sprinted across the tops of nearby attractions, even passing a rooftop T. Rex, as onlookers recorded the video of the incident, one joking that such wildlife drama is almost routine in the mountain town. “He just wants to get down,” witness Jenna Koisa said while filming the chase, which officers followed from the street in their squad car. Arizona: Bear Walks Into Grocery Store, Checks Out Produce Before Leaving in Oro Valley; Video Surfaces.

Police Chase Bear of Gatlinburg Garage in the US

'PAW' PATROL: Police in Tennessee faced an unexpectedly wild moment as they pursued a bear through town in their squad car. pic.twitter.com/EL3RutpjxG — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 26, 2025

