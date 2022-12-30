The individuals selected for this year’s Variety500 include four leading celebrities from the showbiz industry. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and SS Rajamouli are among the eight Indian celebs in Variety’s 500 Most Influential Leaders in global media industry. Kalanithi Maran, Mukesh Ambani, NP Singh and Siddharth Roy Kapur are the other four Indian leaders in the list.

#Variety500 Most Influential Leaders From India

Indian Celebs In #Variety500 (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Variety)

