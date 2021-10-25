Superstar Rajinikanth has been conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 67th National Film Awards. The actor was awarded by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. From industry members to fans and many others have congratulated the superstar on receiving this honour. Thalaiva, as he is fondly called, has dedicate this honour to his mentor, late K Balachander. The nine-time National Award-winning director was known for his ‘distinct film-making style’. Rajinikanth had made his acting debut with Balachander’s film Aboorva Raagangal in which he had played a key supporting character and later went on to do numerous films with him.

Rajinikanth Receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Thalaiva's Winning Speech

I dedicate this award to my Guru, my mentor K Balachander : @rajinikanth #NationalFilmAwards pic.twitter.com/SfXwv8u5Tq — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) October 25, 2021

