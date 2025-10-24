Today, October 24, the Indian Railways said that it will play Chhath songs at railway stations on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja. In an official statement, the Railways said that the initiative aims to connect passengers with the auspicious spirit of the festival and make their journey more pleasant. Notably, Chhath songs will be played at major stations such as Patna, Danapur, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, Sonpur, New Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar Terminal. "These songs are giving passengers a sense of home and culture, infusing their journey with devotion and joy," Indian Railways said. Chhath Puja 2025: Indian Railways Gears Up for Safe, Comfortable Return Journey of Passengers After Chhath Festivities.

Broadcasting Chhath Songs at Railway Stations Is Giving Passengers a Sense of Home and Culture, Says Indian Railways

