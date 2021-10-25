The 67th National Film Awards is being held at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan where the best of talents, films in each region and language of the country are been awarded. Superstar Rajinikanth has been awarded with the 51st Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Vijay Sethupathi has been honoured with Best Supporting Actor for his role in Thiagarajan Kumararaja’s film Super Deluxe. He portrays the character Shilpa aka Manickam, a transgender woman, who returns to family after transitioning. Ace music composer D Imman has received the Best Music Director award for his works in Thala Ajith starrer Viswasam. It was also his first collaboration with the actor and film’s director Siva.

Vijay Sethupathi And D Imman Honoured At 67th National Film Awards

