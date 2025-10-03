India's good day in the World Para-Athletics Championship 2025 continue as Pardeep Kumar secures bronze medal in Men's Discus Throw F64 event. Pardeep achieved a distance of 42.23M which is his season's best throw. Pardeep Kumar is a mine blast survivor and him going on to win a World Championship medal would inspire many in India. Simran Sharma Wins Gold Medal in Women’s 100m T12 Event at World Para Athletics Championships 2025, Clocks Personal Best Timing of 11.95 Seconds.

Pardeep Kumar Wins Bronze Medal in Men's Discus Throw F64 Event

Pardeep clinches BRONZE! 🥉 Pardeep Kumar wins the BRONZE MEDAL in Men’s Discus Throw F64 at the #WorldParaAthletics2025, registering a season best throw of 42.23m.✨ This consistent & determined performance adds another proud moment for Bharat on the world stage. 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/j82u8o7l1m — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 3, 2025

