A massive fire broke out at the Brahmaputra Apartments building on Dr Bishamber Das Marg in Delhi on Saturday, October 18. The residential apartment houses Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs). A video of the fire has surfaced on social media. News agency ANI reported that at least six vehicles have been dispatched to the spot, and efforts are underway to put out the fire. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze at Vishal Mega Mart in Karol Bagh Claims 2 Lives; Short-Circuit Suspected (Watch Videos).

Fire at Brahmaputra Apartments Housing Rajya Sabha MPs in Delhi

#WATCH | A fire broke out at Brahmaputra Apartments in New Delhi. Six vehicles have been dispatched to the spot. Efforts are underway to put out the fire. https://t.co/QfqJWbteUi pic.twitter.com/0RY9JOzGbq — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

