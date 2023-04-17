The first look poster of upcoming biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan is out! Titled 800, the film will see Madhur Mittal as the lead star. FYI, the actor is best known for his role of Salim in Slumdog Millionaire. To note, earlier the role was supposed to be played by Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is said to be helmed by MS. Suriya 42 Is Kanguva! Makers Unveil Title and Release Date of Suriya and Disha Patani's Film With an Epic Teaser (Watch Video).

800 First Look Poster:

MUTHIAH MURALIDARAN BIOPIC: FIRST LOOK POSTER… WILL RELEASE IN 3 LANGUAGES... #MadhurrMittal - who won acclaim for his performance in the #Oscar-winning film #SlumdogMillionaire - will play legendary cricketer #MuthiahMuralidaran in his biopic, titled 800 [#800TheMovie]. Motion… pic.twitter.com/zCvfDHXJ0R — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 17, 2023

