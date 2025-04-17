Born on April 17, 1972, former Sri Lanka national cricket team legend Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates his 53rd birthday in 2025. The ace spinner had a long and epic international career, spanning from 1992 to 2011. During these 19 years, the bowler picked 1347 wickets, across the three formats: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. The all-time highest wicket-taker in international cricket holds multiple records: be it bowling the most balls in a career, to being the only player with 800 wickets in Tests, the list goes on. As Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates his 53rd birthday, fans have pored in their wishes for the great. From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, Take a Look at Top 5 Players With Most Five-Wicket Hauls in Test Cricket.

'Bowlers Dismissing Most batsman on Single Digit':

Bowlers Dismissing Most batsman on Single Digit: 556 - Muttiah Muralitharan 👑 537 - Wasim Akram 524 - GlennMcGrath 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗕𝗶𝗿𝘁𝗵𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗠𝘂𝘁𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗵 𝗠𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ZZL4CQkjeD — Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@StatsofARY) April 16, 2025

'Happy Birthday':

Happy Birthday to Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan pic.twitter.com/5zk5HePRiu — Bappy1987 (@BappyBasak5) April 16, 2025

'Magical Fingers':

Here's to the man who holds one of cricket's most magical numbers at his fingertips! 🫰 Wishing our former veteran spinner, the highest wicket-taker in Test cricket and a true icon of the game, Muttiah Muralitharan, a very happy birthday! 🎂 🙌@Murali_800 | #PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/1HyJxsdyhJ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 17, 2025

'One of it's Kind':

Happy Birthday Muttiah Muralitharan! Just look at that ball.. round the wicket to left hander.. pitches just out side leg and clips the top of off! He was one of its kind! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/LoMUyzraUY — Amit T (@amittalwalkar) April 16, 2025

'Magicians' 'Legend':

Spin bowling has been a traditionally celebrated art in cricket further enriched with magicians with the ball in hand. A 🇱🇰 legend who could provide big turn even on a shiny glass top with elegance & eyes wide open. Happy Birthday Muttiah Muralitharan ❤️pic.twitter.com/XcxRsR4GgI — Farzan Kawas Arjani (@SACHforever) April 17, 2025

Stats Don't Lie:

pic.twitter.com/K5zJrtRqB1 Happy Birthday Muttiah Muralitharan. One of the 4 bowlers in world cricket to have a 5w haul against 9 countries in test cricket. He claimed 14 5w hauls against SENAW, in their home conditions. Averages 25.85 in these conditions, and these are fantastic… — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) April 16, 2025

