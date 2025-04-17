Born on April 17, 1972, former Sri Lanka national cricket team legend Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates his 53rd birthday in 2025. The ace spinner had a long and epic international career, spanning from 1992 to 2011. During these 19 years, the bowler picked 1347 wickets, across the three formats: Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. The all-time highest wicket-taker in international cricket holds multiple records: be it bowling the most balls in a career, to being the only player with 800 wickets in Tests, the list goes on. As Muttiah Muralitharan celebrates his 53rd birthday, fans have pored in their wishes for the great. From Muttiah Muralitharan to Ravichandran Ashwin, Take a Look at Top 5 Players With Most Five-Wicket Hauls in Test Cricket.

