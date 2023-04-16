National Award-winning actor Suriya on Sunday announced his next feature film is titled Kanguva and will hit the theatres early next year. Kanguva, billed as a 'mighty valiant saga', is being directed by filmmaker Siva. The 47-year-old actor shared the title teaser of the upcoming film on his social media pages. Suriya 42 Now Titled Kanguva! Suriya and Disha Patani’s Upcoming Tamil Film to Release Soon - Reports.

"Sheer joy working with Siva & Team on this mighty saga. Happy to share the title look of #Kanguva," Suriya posted. The film backed by UV Creations and Studio Green also features actor Disha Patani. Music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Kanguva will be released in 3D in ten different languages.

Kanguva Title Look Teaser:

Suriya, who won the best actor National Award last year for Soorarai Pottru, will soon start filming for movie Vaadivaasal with filmmaker Vetrimaaran. He will also make a cameo appearance in the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru, starring Akshay Kumar.