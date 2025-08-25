A picture has surfaced on the internet which shows the children of Sri Lankan cricket legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Sanath Jayasuriya in action in a cricket match. Both Muttiah Muralitharan and Sanath Jayasuriya need no separate introduction when it comes to their contribution to the game of cricket and the sons of these greats seem to be following the path set by their fathers. The viral picture in question shows Muttiah Muralitharan's son Naren bowling leg-spin with Sanath Jayasuriya's son Ranuk watching on at the non-striker's end. This picture is of a club cricket game in Sri Lanka on August 23, between SSC (Sinhalese Sports Club) and Tamil Union at the P. Saravanamuttu International cricket Stadium in Colombo. Fact Check: Did Yuzvendra Chahal Really Wear 'It's Not Time to Rise Yet...' T-Shirt to Answer Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Story? Here's the Truth.

Viral Pic Shows Sons of Sri Lankan Legends Muttiah Muralitharan and Sanath Jayasuriya in Action

This image is from yesterday’s game between SSC and Tamil Union at P. Sara Oval. The bowler is Naren Muralitharan, leg-spin by the way. Non-striker is Ranuk Jayasuriya. pic.twitter.com/o8oZeeJU98 — Rex Clementine (@RexClementine) August 24, 2025

