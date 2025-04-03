Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter Rinku Singh and legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan got the honour to ring the iconic Eden Gardens bell ahead of the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Earlier, Rinku Singh completed 50 matches for his franchise. The left-handed batter received a special jersey on the occasion. Rinku Singh Completes 50 Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders, Receives Special Jersey Ahead of KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 Match (See Pics).

Rinku Singh and Muttiah Muralitharan Ring Iconic Bell at Eden Gardens

A special start ❤ Spin legend Muthiah Muralidaran and Rinku Singh ring the iconic 🔔 at the Eden Gardens to kickstart #KKRvSRH 🏟#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/JtMAAB2XTb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 3, 2025

